Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of KPLT opened at $9.35 on Monday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.