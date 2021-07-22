KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is Permian Investment Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Permian Investment Partners LP lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,502,000 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises about 9.4% of Permian Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Permian Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $75,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $6,349,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.88. 9,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,153. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

