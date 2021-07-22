Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

