Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

