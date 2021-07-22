Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.93 Million in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,542,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,537,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,749,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVOK remained flat at $$9.87 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

