Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOREU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,857,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,920,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,445,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:FOREU remained flat at $$10.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.