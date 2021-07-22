Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 300,000 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

NVSAU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

