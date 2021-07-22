Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,000 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners comprises 1.3% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

