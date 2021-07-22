Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 198.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

