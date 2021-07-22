KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q4 2021 guidance at 3.470-4.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $3.47-4.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.