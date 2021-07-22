Klaytn Market Capitalization Reaches $2.36 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $67.63 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00107579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00141122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.42 or 0.99856322 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00318021 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,626,378,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,145,901 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

