Klever Market Cap Tops $144.09 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Klever has a total market capitalization of $144.09 million and $1.41 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00040983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00107637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00142657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.16 or 1.00013146 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

