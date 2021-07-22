KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 15,553 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. On average, analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

