Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

