Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

