Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

