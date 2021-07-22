Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

