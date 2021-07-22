Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Trading Up 7.5%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 7,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 446,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

