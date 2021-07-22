Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given a $276.78 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $277.49 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $284.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

