Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of QTS Realty Trust worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

