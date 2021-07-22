Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $56.57 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities comprises 12.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $56,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after acquiring an additional 257,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after buying an additional 414,647 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after buying an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.70. 5,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,565. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.