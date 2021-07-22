Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.42. 5,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

