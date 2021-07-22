Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 676,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.10.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

