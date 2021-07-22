Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 652,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,530. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

