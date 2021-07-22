Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.