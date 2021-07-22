Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $42,903,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

