Lawson Products (LAWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lawson Products stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $486.12 million, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.39. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

