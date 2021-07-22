Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGGNY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

LGGNY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 27,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

