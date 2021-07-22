Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.

NYSE LEN opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

