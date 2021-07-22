Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.50. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 76,427 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

