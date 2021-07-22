Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 61.55. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

