Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.