Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 8,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,877% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42.

Light Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2019, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 855 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

