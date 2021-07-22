LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $28,122.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00866239 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,046,237,460 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,268,987 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.