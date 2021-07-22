Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 4,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

