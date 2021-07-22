Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 650 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $11,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $12,200.50.

LMNR stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

