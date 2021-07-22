Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.56. Liquid Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

