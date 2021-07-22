Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LAD. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $371.13 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $189.20 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.10.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.