Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.95 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LAD traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.10. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $189.20 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.