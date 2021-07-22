Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 491,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

