Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 329,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,495,023 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.33.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after buying an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

