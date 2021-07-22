Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.57. 89,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,822. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,703 shares of company stock valued at $185,364,847. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

