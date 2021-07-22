Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,450,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

ALLY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $52.15. 54,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,323. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

