Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.19 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 119,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,197,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,964,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 69,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,338. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

