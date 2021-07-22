Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 358,408 shares during the quarter. Sally Beauty makes up 0.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.27% of Sally Beauty worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,516. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

