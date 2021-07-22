Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $54.63 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,071,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,630,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. 1,119,163 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

