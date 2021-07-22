Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,764,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

