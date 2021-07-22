Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 242,582 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 423.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.89% of Addus HomeCare worth $31,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

