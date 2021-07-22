Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $29.65 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $29,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.80. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.
Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.54.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
