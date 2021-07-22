Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $29.65 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $29,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.80. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

