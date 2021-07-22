LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

